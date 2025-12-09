Johansson scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Johansson snapped a five-game point drought with the third-period tally, which was the game-winner. The 35-year-old forward didn't go more than one contest without a point prior to that long slump. He wasn't going to sustain that pace all year, but he's been better than expected in a second-line role in 2025-26, earning nine goals, 21 points, 45 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 30 appearances.