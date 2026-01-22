Johansson (lower body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's clash with Detroit, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Johansson could return following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 35-year-old winger appeared to be breaking out of a funk, having generated a point in each of his last two outings after having been held off the scoresheet in the previous six. If Johansson plays Thursday, he could fill a top-six role and bounce Yakov Trenin down the lineup.