Johansson (illness) will play Saturday against the Sabres, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Johansson will reassume his top-six role after missing Minnesota's last game Wednesday with an illness. The veteran forward has seven goals, including two in his last three games, and 25 points through 59 games this season.
