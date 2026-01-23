Wild's Marcus Johansson: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson (lower body) is playing in Thursday's home matchup against the Red Wings, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Johansson was sidelined for Minnesota's last three contests but is ready to go after being labeled a game-time decision earlier Thursday. The veteran winger will skate on the second line alongside Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) and Vladimir Tarasenko on Thursday. Ben Jones and Hunter Haight are healthy scratches against Detroit as a result of Johansson and Eriksson Ek being back in the lineup.
