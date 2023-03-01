Johansson (illness) will play Thursday against Vancouver, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Johansson, who was acquired by Minnesota from Washington on Tuesday, is set to play for the first time since Feb. 23. He had 13 goals and 28 points in 60 contests while averaging 16:05 of ice time during his tenure with the Capitals this season. Johansson is projected to skate on the second line alongside Matthew Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek on Thursday. Mason Shaw, who has played in Minnesota's last 10 contests, might serve as a healthy scratch.