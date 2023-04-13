Johansson (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Coach Dean Evason said that Johansson is "sore as hell" from being "cheap shotted" by Neal Pionk on Tuesday. Evason said he is hopeful that Johansson will be well enough to return for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs next week. Johansson will end the regular season with 19 goals and 27 assists in 80 games, including six tallies and 18 points in 20 games with the Wild.