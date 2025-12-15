Johansson departed Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins during the second period due to a lower-body injury, and there was no update on his status postgame, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Johansson logged a power-play assist on Jared Spurgeon's second goal of the season to give the Wild a 1-0 lead midway through the opening frame. The 35-year-old Johansson should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home matchup versus the Capitals. The veteran winger is up to 11 goals and 26 points across 33 appearances in 2025-26.