Johansson suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Johansson didn't play during the third period of the contest -- he ended with 9:15 of ice time without recording a stat. After the game, head coach Dean Evason had no update on Johansson's status. Consider the forward questionable at best for Sunday's game versus the Avalanche.