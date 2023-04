Johansson contributed two goals and an assist in Minnesota's 4-2 victory over Chicago on Monday.

With the Wild down 2-1 late in the third period, Johansson took over, netting the next two goals, including the game-winner. He's on a roll with four markers and eight points over his last seven appearances. Overall in 2022-23, Johansson has 19 goals and 45 points in 79 outings.