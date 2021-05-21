Johansson (undisclosed) left Thursday's Game 3 versus the Golden Knights in the first period, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Johansson collided with the post on a rush to the net and doubled over in pain on his way to the locker room. The Swede did not join the Wild on the bench to start the second period. If he's unable to return during Thursday's contest, the Wild will be forced to finish the game with 11 forwards. More information on Johansson's injury should be available prior to Saturday's Game 4.