Wild's Marcus Johansson: Lights lamp Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.
Johansson continues to offer steady offense with two goals and an assist over his last four games. The 35-year-old has seen a slight dip in productivity now that Mats Zuccarello is healthy. Johansson is still at eight goals, 10 assists, 33 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 22 contests, putting him over halfway to matching his 34-point effort from 72 regular-season outings a year ago.
