Johansson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Johansson has a goal and an assist over his last two games. He had gone six contests without a point after a one-goal, three-helper effort in Vegas on Dec. 29. The 35-year-old winger has been a big part of the Wild's success on offense this season, earning 13 goals and 34 points in 46 appearances, matching his point total from 72 regular-season outings a year ago.