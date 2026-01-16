Wild's Marcus Johansson: Lights lamp in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.
Johansson has a goal and an assist over his last two games. He had gone six contests without a point after a one-goal, three-helper effort in Vegas on Dec. 29. The 35-year-old winger has been a big part of the Wild's success on offense this season, earning 13 goals and 34 points in 46 appearances, matching his point total from 72 regular-season outings a year ago.
More News
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Erupts with four points in win•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Logs helper in return•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Questionable for Saturday's game•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Unlikely to travel•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Not available against Washington•