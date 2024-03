Johansson (lower body) could be an option versus Arizona on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

At this point, Johansson could probably be considered a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup. With just one goal in his last 14 contests, during which he put a mere 10 shots on net, fantasy players may not be scrambling to get the winger into their lineups. Still, Johansson could push for a top-six role ahead of Ryan Hartman.