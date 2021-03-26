Johansson scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 2-0 win over St. Louis.

Johansson received a perfect cross-ice feed from Kevin Fiala and buried it to break a scoreless deadlock 5:46 into the second period. It was Johansson's first point in three contests since returning from an upper body injury that had kept him out of the lineup for 16 games. The 30-year-old center, in his first season with the Wild, has three goals and an assist through 14 games in 2020-21.