Wild's Marcus Johansson: Nets game-winner Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.
Johansson saw a nine-game point streak ended versus the Sharks on Tuesday, but it didn't take him long to bounce back. The 35-year-old has defied the aging curve early in 2025-26 to be one of the Wild's most reliable forwards. He's up to seven goals, including two game-winners, and 16 points through 19 appearances while averaging 15:57 of ice time. There will be regression -- he's shooting 23.3 percent, by far a career-high mark.
