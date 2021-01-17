Johansson scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in a 4-3 overtime win over the Kings on Saturday. He also won three of four faceoffs.

Johansson labeled a one-timer from the right faceoff dot to give the Wild the victory with just 11 seconds left in the extra session. It was the first goal in a Minnesota uniform for Johansson, who was acquired for Eric Staal in an offseason trade with Buffalo. Johansson has a pair of 20-goal seasons to his credit but slumped to nine goals and 30 points in 60 games last year with the Sabres.