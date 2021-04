Johansson scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Johansson struck at 9:38 of the second period, and his tally stood as the game-winner. He's posted a goal and four helpers over his last five games. The 30-year-old seems more comfortable playing on the wing, even if he sees less ice time in such a role. For the season, the Swede is up to 13 points (six on the power play), 32 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 26 appearances.