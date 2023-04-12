Johansson (upper body) left Tuesday's game versus the Jets, but there was no update on his status after the contest, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Johansson was checked in the midsection by Neal Pionk on the third period, which sent the Wild forward to the locker room. It's unclear if Johansson will play Thursday in Nashville -- the Wild may not be able to move out of the third seed in the Central Division, so they may choose to be cautious with their injured players.