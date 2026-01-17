Johansson (lower body) will not travel with the team on their upcoming three-game road trip, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Saturday.

Johansson has 13 goals and 34 points in 46 games this season. He will miss Saturday's tilt in Buffalo, as well as Monday in Toronto and Tuesday in Montreal. The Wild are hurting up front as their second line of Johansson, Matt Boldy (undisclosed) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) are all out of the lineup.