Johansson (upper body) wasn't on the ice for practice Friday, suggesting he won't suit up later in the day against the Kings, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Johansson is apparently close to returning for his first action since Feb. 18, but he won't be doing so Friday. The 30-year-old Swede won't need to wait long for his next opportunity to see game ice, as the Wild and Kings will face off again Saturday.