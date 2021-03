Johansson (upper body) isn't traveling with the Wild on its four-game road trip, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Wild play two games in Vegas before heading to Arizona to face off against the Coyotes on Friday and Saturday. Johansson isn't expected to rejoin the team, so his next chance to play is March 8 against the Golden Knights. The 30-year-old has recorded two goals, an assist and six blocked shots through 11 contests.