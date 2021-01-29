Johansson had a goal and an assist and was plus-2 during Thursday's 5-3 win over Los Angeles.

The first-year Wild center broke out of a five-game point skid with a terrific opening period against the Kings. Johansson opened the scoring with a long-range wrister three-and-a-half minutes into the game, then assisted on Kirill Kaprizov's goal later in the frame. Johansson had been off to a rough start with his new club, picking up just one assist in his first seven games, so perhaps this will be the performance that gets the 30-year-old going offensively.