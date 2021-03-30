Johansson scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Johansson opened the scoring at 12:41 of the first period, and he added a secondary helper on Kevin Fiala's third-period equalizer. It's been a rough year for Johansson, who has been limited to six points in 15 appearances after missing a month to an upper-body injury. The Swede doesn't contribute much outside of scoring, but he's show decent chemistry on a line with Fiala and Ryan Hartman in recent games.