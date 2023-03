Johansson scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Johansson tallied at 3:24 of the first period to open the scoring. The 32-year-old has been excellent on the Wild's second line lately with three goals and eight helpers over his last 10 games. The forward is up to 16 tallies, 40 points, 122 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 74 outings overall.