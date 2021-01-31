Johansson (undisclosed) will not be available for Sunday's contest against Colorado, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Johansson suffered an injury in Saturday's loss to the Avalanche but it's still unclear what he's dealing with. Until more information is available, he'll be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Colorado. The 30-year-old forward has three points in nine games this season.
