Johansson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

The helper was Johansson's first point in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old winger continues to fill a second-line role for the Wild, which has seen him have a surprisingly productive campaign. He's now at 35 points in 49 appearances, surpassing his 34-point output from 72 regular-season contests in 2024-25.