Johansson registered an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Johansson snapped his 10-game point drought when he set up a Joel Eriksson Ek tally in the third period. During the dry spell, Johansson had 14 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-7 rating. Johansson is a solid middle-six forward at the best of times, but he's been streaky so far in 2023-24. The 33-year-old has nine points, 36 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-3 rating through 23 outings.