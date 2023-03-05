Johansson notched an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Johansson deflected a Matthew Boldy shot, which Joel Eriksson Ek then tipped in for the opening goal. This was Johansson's first point through two games in his second stint with the Wild -- he previously played for Minnesota in the 2020-21 campaign. The 32-year-old winger has 29 points, 101 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 62 outings between the Capitals and the Wild this season. He should be good for a middle-six role as a veteran depth scorer.