Johansson produced a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Johansson set up Mats Zuccarello's tally at 14:35 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. The 30-year-old Johansson has four assists in his last four outings. For the year, the Swede is up to 12 points, 29 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 25 appearances. A middle-six role and a lack of steady offense makes Johansson a low-end fantasy option.