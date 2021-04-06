Johansson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 loss to Colorado. He finished with three shots.

Johansson drew the secondary assist on Ryan Hartman's first-period goal that opened the scoring, then he struck with the man advantage midway through the third, banking a shot off a Colorado defenseman from below the goal line. The 30-year-old Johansson, in his first season with the Wild, has five goals and three assists in 19 games.