Johansson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Johansson has now scored four goals, including three on the power play, over his last three games. The 35-year-old winger is rolling despite playing on the second power-play unit, though his recent play has earned him more even-strength ice time as well. He's at five goals, eight points, 18 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 11 outings. Given his age and his usual level of production, Johansson is a sell-high candidate in fantasy.