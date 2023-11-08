Johansson recorded an assist along with two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The 33-year-old veteran assisted on a crucial power-play goal in the third period by Kirill Kaprizov to put the Wild up 3-2. In the past nine games, Johansson has eight points (one goal and seven assists) along with 20 shots on goal. He has been a key piece to Minnesota's power play and is averaging 3:41 of ice time on the power play, bouncing back and forth from the first and second unit.