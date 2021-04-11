Johansson recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.
Johansson had the secondary assist on Matt Dumba's tally late in the second period. The 30-year-old Johansson has produced six points in 11 games since returning from an upper-body injury. He saw a top-line assignment Saturday since Kevin Fiala (upper body) couldn't play. Johansson is at nine points, 28 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in 22 appearances -- he's likely better suited for a middle-six role.
More News
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Pockets two points•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: One of each Monday•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Nets first goal since return•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Quiet evening in first game back•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Back in action Monday•
-
Wild's Marcus Johansson: Could return Monday•