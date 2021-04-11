Johansson recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Johansson had the secondary assist on Matt Dumba's tally late in the second period. The 30-year-old Johansson has produced six points in 11 games since returning from an upper-body injury. He saw a top-line assignment Saturday since Kevin Fiala (upper body) couldn't play. Johansson is at nine points, 28 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in 22 appearances -- he's likely better suited for a middle-six role.