Johansson provided an assist in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Blues.

Johansson has a goal and three helpers over his last seven contests since he started his second stint with the Wild. The 32-year-old winger set up John Klingberg's first goal with the team at 4:54 of the second period. Johansson is up to 14 tallies, 18 assists, 107 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 67 games between the Capitals and the Wild this season.