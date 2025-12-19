Johansson (lower body) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Oilers, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Johansson has missed the last two games due to his lower-body injury, but he could return to action before the holiday break. He was riding a four-game point streak prior to his absence, recording three goals, three assists, three hits, a blocked shot and a plus-7 rating while averaging 15:17 of ice time.