Wild's Marcus Johansson: Questionable for Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson (lower body) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Oilers, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Johansson has missed the last two games due to his lower-body injury, but he could return to action before the holiday break. He was riding a four-game point streak prior to his absence, recording three goals, three assists, three hits, a blocked shot and a plus-7 rating while averaging 15:17 of ice time.
