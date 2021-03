Johansson (upper body) had one shot and one hit in Monday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Johansson had missed 16 consecutive games and was entrusted with just under 14 minutes of ice time in his return. The veteran center didn't register a point Monday but did see some time on the penalty kill. Johansson, in his first season with the Wild, has two goals and an assist through 12 games. He was a 30-point scorer (60 games) for Buffalo in 2019-20.