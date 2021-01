Johansson has produced just one goal and six shots through the first five games this season.

The 30-year-old saw himself dealt to Minnesota via Buffalo this offseason in an exchange of veteran centers, and he's off to a slow start in 2021. In his last three games, Johansson has gone pointless, logging just two shots and a block over that span. Points could be coming shortly for Johansson, as he's averaged 2:41 of power-play time this season.