Johansson tallied an assist on the game-winning goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over Boston.

Johansson's helper was initially a shot from long range that was batted down by Frederick Gaudreau for the winning tally. The 34-year-old Johansson is up to 15 assists, 20 points and 83 shots on goal in 52 games this season. Due to the injury to Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Johansson has been skating as a part of Minnesota's second line and second power-play unit. He has four assists in his past five contests and should continue to see middle-six minutes moving forward.