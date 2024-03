Johansson (lower body) will be back in the lineup on Tuesday against the Coyotes at home, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Johansson has been a nice piece for Minnesota this year, recording nine goals and 17 assists in 61 games played. The 33-year-old will likely play on the third line with Frederick Gaudreau and Marcus Foligno. He will look to provide key minutes on the power play for Minnesota as they inch their way to a possible playoff spot.