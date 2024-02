Johansson scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Johansson snapped a 10-game goal drought with the first-period tally against one of his former teams. The 33-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 27 points, 88 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 58 appearances. He remains in a second-line role, though his offense is on the low end of effectiveness for fantasy managers.