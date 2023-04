Johansson scored a goal on one shot in the Wild's 4-1 loss to the Penguins on Thursday.

Johansson scored on a shot that deflected off Brian Dumoulin's skate and into the net. This gives Johansson points in back-to-back games and four in his last five games with five points in that span. On the season, the former Capital has 17 goals and 42 points in 77 games.