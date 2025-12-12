Johansson scored two goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Johansson had scored once in the 4-1 win over the Kraken on Monday, and he bested that effort with this two-goal effort Thursday. He seems to be getting things back on track after a seven-game stretch between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6 where he didn't score a single goal while attempting only 10 shots on goal.