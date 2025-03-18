Johansson scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Johansson has found the back of the net in two of Minnesota's three games. He's been remarkably consistent in recent weeks, though, putting up points in six of his last nine contests. He's got two goals and five helpers over that stretch, but given that he's posted only 25 points throughout the season, he seems to be trending in the right direction.