Johansson will undergo surgery on his broken left arm Friday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It's safe to assume Johansson will miss the rest of the postseason, but the Wild have yet to announce whether they believe the 30-year-old winger is in danger of missing time at the start of the 2021-22. campaign. Johansson will finish the season having picked up 14 points through 36 contests.