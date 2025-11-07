Johansson picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-3 loss against the Hurricanes.

Johansson has nine points (five goals, four assists) in a seven-game point streak. At 35, the Swede's game has slowed, but it helps to skate with Kirill Kaprizov and Marco Rossi. Johansson is a great fantasy play right now. He has six goals, seven assists and 26 shots in 15 games, but the pace will slow -- his 23.1 shooting percentage is almost double his career mark of 12.4.