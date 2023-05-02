Johansson signed a two-year, $4 million contract extension with the Wild on Tuesday.

Johansson spent most of the 2022-23 campaign with Washington, picking up 13 goals and 28 points through 60 contests before being traded to Minnesota at the deadline, where he was excellent down the stretch, racking up six goals and 18 points through 20 regular-season contests before adding two goals through six playoff appearances. Johansson probably won't be able to maintain that offensive pace with the Wild in 2023-24, but he should remain a solid middle-six contributor for the team over the next two seasons.