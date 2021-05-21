Head coach Dean Evason said "it does not look good" regarding Johansson's (undisclosed) injury suffered in Thursday's Game 3 versus the Golden Knights, Kevin Falness of the Wild Radio Network reports.

Uh-oh. Johansson left after he crashed into the post during the first period of Thursday's game and he was unable to return. Evason was careful to point out that he couldn't make an official comment on the Swede's status, but his "not good" description suggests a lengthy absence could be ahead. Johansson is likely going to miss at least Saturday's Game 4, although a clearer timeline should emerge once the forward has been fully evaluated. Zach Parise will likely enter the lineup in place of Johansson.