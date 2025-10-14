Johansson registered a power-play assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Johansson has two assists, three shots, four hits and a plus-1 rating over three games this season. He's occupied a middle-six role and a spot on the Wild's second power-play unit. Johansson isn't flashy or physical, but he's reached the 30-point mark in three straight seasons. That could carry some value in deeper fantasy formats with a focus on offense.