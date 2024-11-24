Johansson scored a goal on a game-high eight shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Johansson has scored in back-to-back contests, but no one saw an eight-shot game coming from the 34-year-old. He's picked up four points over his last five contests, and his contributions will be a big help as the Wild try to navigate the absence of Kirill Kaprizov (lower body). Johansson has produced seven points, 36 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating over 19 appearances, but a larger role may be just what he needs to be more productive on offense.