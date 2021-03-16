Johansson (upper body) continues to skate, but he won't be available for Tuesday night's game against Arizona, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Johansson will miss a 14th consecutive contest Tuesday, and the Wild have yet to make a decision on whether he'll make the trip to Colorado for Minnesota's upcoming two-game set versus the Avalanche. The veteran forward will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so look for that announcement to precede his return to action.